South East Asia Property Awards 2016: Who’s in the grand finals?

The finest developers and projects in 8 countries compete for the Best of the Best honours in Southeast Asia

Indonesia leads with 15 nominations, followed by Thailand and the Philippines with 12 nods each

More than 40 developers from eight ASEAN countries are vying for the Best of the Best honours at the 6th annual South East Asia Property Awards 2016, the much-awaited grand finale event of the prestigious Asia Property Awards series, presented by Hansgrohe and organised by PropertyGuru, Asia’s leading online property group.

Indonesia leads the nominations with 15 nods, with four going to Best Developer (Indonesia) winner PT Intiland Development Tbk, whose top-notch developments such as Serenia Hills and South Quartier have made an impact at last month’s Indonesia Property Awards. Likewise, PT Putragaya Wahana, the company behind the acclaimed luxury condo The Mansion at Le Parc project, is nominated in four categories.

MQDC Magnolia Quality Development Corporation, the Best Developer (Thailand) winner at the 11th Thailand Property Awards in September, is hoping to be named Winner again in four categories. The company’s multi-billion riverfront project – The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok – is up for one Development and one Design award. Another Chao Phraya-based project, AVANI Riverside Bangkok Hotel by three-time nominee Minor Hotels, received three nods.

Thailand is tied in second place with the Philippines with a total 12 nominations each. They are followed by Myanmar (with 10 finale entries), Vietnam (9), Malaysia (8), and Cambodia (4). A few more yet-to-be-revealed country winners will come from Singapore and announced on 24 November.

The Philippines’ biggest bet is SM Prime Holdings, Inc, the commercial development arm of the SM Group, with a total of four nominations, including two for Best Commercial Development (Philippines) winner SM Seaside City Mall Cebu, and another two for the ritzy Conrad Manila hotel.

Megaworld Corporation, which was declared Best Developer (Philippines) following an unprecedented four wins and 13 Highly Commended accolades at the 4th Philippines Property Awards last April, earned two grand finals nominations.

Developers with more than three finale nods include: Borey Peng Huoth Group and Shwe Taung Development Co., Ltd., the Best Developer winners in Cambodia and Myanmar, respectively; Myanmar’s Keppel Land, developer of the Sedona Hotel Yangon (Inya Wing) project; and Vietnam’s Acteam International Co Ltd (a company of the Centurion Global Group Singapore), which enters the grand finals with the impressive resort residences and villas project The Dàlat at 1200 Country Club & Private Estate.

The South East Asia Property Awards celebrates the successes of all the country winners following more than a year’s journey that began with the launch of the inaugural Cambodia Property Awards in late 2015, when the 2016 South East Asia Property Awards edition began at the entry stage.

To date, more than 150 awards have been presented to the region’s finest real estate developers and developments. The country gala dinners, from Phnom Penh back in February all through Jakarta in early October, have welcomed more than 2,500 guests that included top government officials, global experts, senior industry figures and even royalty.

There are a total of 13 grand finale awards to be presented, including seven in the Design categories – a sign that the region’s design and architecture sectors are flourishing with multiple finalists from several countries. A new category for Best Boutique Developer (South East Asia) also debuts this year to reward niche and up-and-coming developers.

The shortlist of the South East Asia Property Awards has been announced today following a rigorous nomination and judging process that involved site visits by independent judging panels in each country to eligible projects. The whole process was strictly supervised by BDO, one of the world’s largest auditing and accountancy firms.

Presented by title sponsor Hansgrohe, the South East Asia Property Awards grand finale is part of the two-day event on 23-24 November at the prestigious Shangri-La Hotel Singapore. The entire event will have three parts: a two-day Property Report Congress Singapore, the high-level conference series of Asia’s industry leading Property Report magazine that will feature insights from around 30 speakers including Winners and Judges of the Asia Property Awards; the South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) ceremony in the early evening on the 24th; and the South East Asia Property Awards grand finals immediately right after the Singapore awards. There will be international networking cocktails and lunches on both days, and a lavish, four-course gala dinner on the second day in between the two awards ceremonies.

“2016 has been a momentous year for the Asia Property Awards. Since starting 11 years ago the Awards have always endeavoured to reward the best in local real estate and produce credible winners with a transparent entry and judging system. We have achieved this goal by developing the most detailed and comprehensive entry system of any property awards in the world,” says Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director of the Asia Property Awards, which celebrated its 11th annual gala dinner last September in Bangkok, attended by more than 600 industry-leading figures.

“Southeast Asia’s property sector has come a long way in the last decade and we are proud to have been a part of that growth,” he adds. “It’s been our privilege to work with all the developers who participated in each country over the years and we can’t wait to know who will win at the grand finals this year.”



The official shortlist of the South East Asia Property Awards 2016:

DEVELOPER

Best Developer (South East Asia)

Borey Peng Huoth Group – Cambodia

Megaworld Corporation – Philippines

Shwe Taung Development Co., Ltd. – Myanmar

Sime Darby Property Berhad – Malaysia

MQDC Magnolia Quality Development Corporation – Thailand

PT Intiland Development Tbk – Indonesia

*TBA – Singapore

Best Boutique Developer (South East Asia)

AppleOne Properties, Inc. – Philippines

Green Vision Construction Company Limited – Myanmar

Mitraland Group – Malaysia

Siamese Asset Co., Ltd. – Thailand

Asiana Group – Indonesia

*TBA – Singapore

DEVELOPMENT

Best Villa/Housing Development (South East Asia)

Grand Star Platinum by Borey Peng Huoth Group – Cambodia

The Dàlat at 1200 Country Club & Private Estate by Acteam International Co Ltd, a company of the Centurion Global Group Singapore – Vietnam

MahaSamutr by PACE Development Corporation PLC – Thailand

Serenia Hills by PT Intiland Development Tbk – Indonesia

*TBA – Singapore

Best Condo Development (South East Asia)

Acqua Private Residences by Century Properties Group, Inc. – Philippines

The Nassim by SonKim Land & HongKong Land – Vietnam

The Gems Garden Condominiums by Capital Development Ltd – Myanmar

Serai, Bukit Bandaraya, KL by BRDB Developments Sdn Bhd – Malaysia

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok by MQDC Magnolia Quality Development Corporation – Thailand

The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana – Indonesia

*TBA – Singapore

Best Commercial Development (South East Asia)

SM Seaside City Mall Cebu by SM Prime Holdings, Inc. – Philippines

Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh by Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh Stadt Ltd – Vietnam

Sedona Hotel Yangon (Inya Wing) by Keppel Land – Myanmar

Medini 10 by Medini Iskandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd – Malaysia

Siam Discovery by Siam Piwat Co., Ltd. – Thailand

South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk – Indonesia

*TBA – Singapore

Best Green Development (South East Asia)

ArthaLand Century Pacific Tower by ArthaLand – Philippines

Menarco Tower by Menarco Development Corp. – Philippines

Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh Stadt by Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh Ltd – Vietnam

Serai, Bukit Bandaraya, KL by BRDB Developments Sdn Bhd – Malaysia

Whizdom Avenue Ratchada – Ladprao by MQDC Magnolia Quality Development Corporation – Thailand

Thamrin Nine Tower 1 by PT Putragaya Wahana – Indonesia

*TBA – Singapore

DESIGN

Best Residential Architectural Design (South East Asia)

Grand Star Platinum by Borey Peng Huoth Group – Cambodia

Embassy Central by Urbanland Central BKK Co., Ltd – Cambodia

Uptown Ritz by Megaworld Corporation – Philippines

The Dàlat at 1200 Country Club & Private Estate by Acteam International Co Ltd, a company of the Centurion Global Group Singapore – Vietnam

Rosehill Residences by Rose Hill Soilbuild Co., Ltd – Myanmar

The Crystal by Genting Property – Malaysia

MahaSamutr by PACE Development Corporation PLC – Thailand

Casa Domaine by PT Griyaceria Nusamekar – Indonesia

The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana – Indonesia

Selong Selo Residences by The Selong Selo Group – Indonesia

Best Residential Interior Design (South East Asia)

Admiral Grandsuites by Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. – Philippines

The Dàlat at 1200 Country Club & Private Estate by Acteam International Co Ltd, a company of the Centurion Global Group Singapore – Vietnam

The Gems Garden Condominiums by Capital Development Ltd – Myanmar

Puteri Cove Residences by Pacific Star Development Pte Ltd – Malaysia

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok by MQDC Magnolia Quality Development Corporation – Thailand

The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana – Indonesia

*TBA – Singapore

Best Retail Architectural Design (South East Asia)

SM Seaside City Mall Cebu by SM Prime Holdings, Inc. – Philippines

Junction City Shopping Centre by City Square Commercial Co., Ltd (a member of Shwe Taung Development Co., Ltd) – Myanmar

theCOMMONS by The Commons Co., Ltd – Thailand

The Breeze Lifestyle Center by Sinar Mas Land – Indonesia

Best Office Architectural Design (South East Asia)

ArthaLand Century Pacific Tower by ArthaLand – Philippines

Junction City Tower by City Square Office Co., Ltd (a member of Shwe Taung Development Co., Ltd) – Myanmar

South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk – Indonesia

Best Hotel Architectural Design (South East Asia)

Conrad Manila by SM Prime Holdings, Inc. – Philippines

Sedona Hotel Yangon (Inya Wing) by Keppel Land – Myanmar

AVANI Riverside Bangkok Hotel by Minor Hotels – Thailand

Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima – Indonesia

*TBA – Singapore

Best Hotel Interior Design (South East Asia)

Conrad Manila by SM Prime Holdings, Inc. – Philippines

Melia Ho Tram at The Hamptons by Tanzanite International – Vietnam

Sedona Hotel Yangon (Inya Wing) by Keppel Land – Myanmar

AVANI Riverside Bangkok Hotel by Minor Hotels – Thailand

Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima – Indonesia

*TBA – Singapore

Best Landscape Architectural Design (South East Asia)

Melia Ho Tram at The Hamptons by Tanzanite International – Vietnam

Celadon City by Gamuda Land – Vietnam

D’Lagoon by the Lake at Seri Austin by United Malayan Land Bhd (UMLand) – Malaysia

AVANI Riverside Bangkok Hotel by Minor Hotels – Thailand

The New Australian Embassy, Jakarta – Indonesia

*TBA – Singapore

*The Singapore country winners that will go on to compete in the grand finals will be announced during the gala dinner at the South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016 on 24 November.

The South East Asia Property Awards 2016 Gala Dinner will be boosted by the support of gold sponsor Mitsubishi Electric, influential media partners including CNN International, the official broadcaster of the awards, and official property portal PropertyGuru.com.sg, Singapore’s No. 1 property website.

Tickets to Southeast Asia's biggest real estate event of the year are still available for an exclusive bundle package with the second Property Report Congress Singapore, where Kent Wertime, co-CEO at Ogilvy and Mather Asia Pacific and co-author of DigiMarketing, is confirmed to give the keynote address titled "Future Markets: Accessing the Next One Billion Middle Class Consumers."

Single entry for the Gala Dinner and Congress is USD810 and a table of 10 costs USD7,300. For reservations and more information, contact info@asiapropertyawards.com or visit the official website.

