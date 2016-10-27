South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016 reveals full list of finalists

Qingjian Realty, M+S Pte Ltd, Novel Developments and CDL lead the official nominees

Qingjian Realty, M+S Pte Ltd, Novel Developments and City Development Limited (CDL) lead the finalists for the South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016, an international event presented by Hansgrohe and organised by PropertyGuru, Asia’s leading online property group.

The full shortlist of the South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) has been announced today following a rigorous, six-month nomination and judging process that involved site visits to eligible projects.

The mixed-use development Marina One by M+S Pte Ltd, a joint venture between Malaysia and Singapore entities, is facing the other top nominees in various categories such as Best Luxury Condo Development, Best Office Development and Best Mixed-Use Development. The luxury residential and office development is located in the Lion State’s vibrant Marina South area, the country’s bustling new CBD.

Another hotly contested category could be Best Executive Condo Development, where three Qingjian Realty subsidiaries are competing for the honour against MCL Land’s acclaimed Sol Acres project.

Two of the top shortlisted companies – City Development Limited (CDL) and M+S Pte Ltd – have been cited also for a new special award called Special Recognition in Sustainable Development for achieving excellence and adhering to the best sustainable practices.

Francis Koh, CEO of Koh Brothers Properties, will be presented the Real Estate Personality of the Year accolade, a special, non-compete award that is given by the editors of Asia’s industry-leading Property Report magazine. They picked Koh for his significant contributions to the industry, including his company’s recent infrastructure, civil engineering, eco developments. The editors also chose him for his continued support of Singapore’s property sector in the era of cooling measures.

The full shortlist of the South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016 is below:

DEVELOPER

Best Boutique Developer

Aurum Land (Private) Limited

Chiu Teng Group

DEVELOPMENT

Best Luxury Condo Development

Gramercy Park by City Development Limited (CDL)

Marina One Residences by M+S Pte Ltd

Best High-End Condo Development

Thomson Impressions by NS Property (Thomson) Pte Ltd

The Creek @ Bukit by Chiu Teng Group

Best Landed Development

Goodwood Grand by Feature (Balmoral) Pte Ltd (Tong Eng Group)

Morris Residences by Goodland Group

Best Executive Condo Development

Bellewaters by Qingjian Realty (Anchorvale) Pte Ltd

Bellewoods by Qingjian Realty (Woodlands) Pte Ltd

Ecopolitan by Qingjian Realty (Punggol Way) Pte Ltd

Sol Acres by MCL Land Limited

Best Hotel Development

Louis Kienne Serviced Residences by Peninsula Park Residences Pte Ltd (Pollux Properties Ltd)

M Social Singapore by Novel Developments Pte Ltd

Best Mixed-Use Development

Centrium Square by Feature Development Pte Ltd (Tong Eng Group)

Marina One Residences by M+S Pte Ltd

Best Office Development

Centrium Square by Feature Development Pte Ltd (Tong Eng Group)

Marina One Offices by M+S Pte Ltd

DESIGN

Best Residential Interior Design

Bellewoods by Qingjian Realty (Woodlands) Pte Ltd

Sol Acres by MCL Land Limited

Best Hotel Architectural Design

M Social Singapore by Novel Developments Pte Ltd

Best Hotel Interior Design

M Social Singapore by Novel Developments Pte Ltd

Best Landscape Architectural Design

Bellewoods by Qingjian Realty (Woodlands) Pte Ltd

Ecopolitan by Qingjian Realty (Punggol Way) Pte Ltd

Sol Acres by MCL Land Limited

Thomson Impressions by NS Property (Thomson) Pte Ltd

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition in CSR

City Development Limited (CDL)

MCC Land

MCL Land Limited

Special Recognition in Sustainable Development

City Development Limited (CDL)

M+S Pte Ltd

Best Green Development

Marina One Residences by M+S Pte Ltd

M Social Singapore by Novel Developments Pte Ltd

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Real Estate Personality of the Year

Francis Koh

CEO, Koh Brothers Development Pte Ltd

Now celebrating its sixth edition, the South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016 rewards the developers behind the finest real estate developments in the past year. Despite a slow year for new launches, Singapore is still widely recognised as model for many emerging markets in the region, with quality, sustainability and green building as the top priorities for many local developers.

The South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) will be presenting a total of 20 trophies in 2016. For the last several months the categories were judged independently by a panel of experts led by respected architect and designer Mink Tan of MINKEE Architects, who also chaired the judging panel last year. All entries and judging sessions were supervised by BDO, one of the world’s largest accountancy and auditing firms, and long-time judging supervisor of the Asia Property Awards series.

Winners in the development categories will compete in the Best of the Best round during the gala dinner for the following awards: Best Commercial Development (Singapore), Best Condo Development (Singapore), and Best Housing Development (Singapore). The highest honour of the year for Best Developer (Singapore) will also be revealed during the ceremony.

On the judging process, Tan says: “The experience has been enriching and rewarding, as I have gained and learned much from my fellow judges who all hail from diverse backgrounds like development, finance, investment, amongst others. As a judge, I would think that the impact of the Awards must surely be a positive one, otherwise you wouldn’t see all these developers sending multiple nominations and Winners brandishing the Awards on their advertisement banners year after year.”



Presented by title sponsor Hansgrohe, the annual South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) is part of the two-day event on 23-24 November at the prestigious Shangri-La Hotel Singapore. The Singapore awards ceremony will take place on Thursday evening on the 24th immediately before the grand finale gala dinner of the South East Asia Property Awards 2016 where the top winners from eight ASEAN countries will compete for the Best of the Best (South East Asia) honours.

“Singapore continues to produce world-class developments that are the gold standard for any country in ASEAN and is a regional leader in CSR and sustainable development,” says Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director of the Asia Property Awards, which is now in its 11th year. “We’re confident that this year’s programme will recognise the growing importance of sustainability among developers not just in Singapore but in Southeast Asia as a whole, and will set a new benchmark of quality for the region’s real estate sector.”

The South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016 Gala Dinner will be boosted by the support of influential media partners including CNN International, the official broadcaster of the awards, and official property portal PropertyGuru.com.sg, Singapore’s No. 1 property website.

Early bird tickets to Singapore’s premier real estate event are still available until 3 November only for an exclusive bundle package with the second Property Report Congress Singapore, a two-day conference featuring Asia’s industry leaders, influencers, Judges and Winners of the Asia Property Awards series. Kent Wertime, co-CEO at Ogilvy and Mather Asia Pacific and co-author of DigiMarketing, is confirmed to give the keynote address titled “Future Markets: Accessing the Next One Billion Middle Class Consumers.”

Single entry for the Gala Dinner and Congress is USD720 (full price: USD810) and a table of 10 costs USD6,480 (full price: USD7,300). For reservations and more information, contact info@asiapropertyawards.com or visit the official website.

