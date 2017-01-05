Southeast Asia’s tallest building announces new contractor

Are we there yet, are we there yet…

The construction of ASEAN’s loftiest structures in Phnom Penh inched forward this week with the announcement of new contractors.

The USD2.7 billion contract to erect the 133-storey, 500-metre-high twin towers was awarded to Sino Great Wall International, a Chinese consortium that includes Sino Great Wall International and Wuchang Shipbuild­ing Industry.

The announcement is the latest development in the long-gestating riverfront project, most recently tacked to begin construction by the end of last year.

Sources reported to The Phnom Penh Post in December that the development – which will include a shopping mall, office space, apartments, luxury hotels and restaurants – will begin construction this year.

“If there aren’t any [more]obstacles, the construction of the twin skyscrapers will start in the middle of next year, because we already have all the steel and technical structures in place,” architect Tous Sapheoun, deputy secretary general of Board of Architects Cambodia (BAC), told the Post.

In any case, construction could take five years or 60 months, the consortium revealed in a filing to the Chinese stock exchange in Shenzhen. Foundation works are still under review by the Ministry of Land Management, which recommended the project to distance itself 2.5 metres away from nearby casino Nagaworld.

“We have to be careful, especially with its depth,” Phnom Penh municipal governor Pa Socheatvong said.

Developed by the Thai Boon Roong Group, the building complex will take over a 4.97-hectare land parcel formerly occupied by the Dreamland amusement park.

