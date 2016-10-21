Tell us what it’s worth to live where Donald Trump grew up

If you’re sick of reading about this man…here’s a new angle for you

Want to know what it feels like when America was “great”? Now’s your chance.

A house in Queens, New York City, listed on Donald Trump’s very birth certificate, is apparently still on the auction block.

Paramount Realty USA called off the auction of the five-bedroom, Tudor-style mansion shortly before it began on Wednesday, on the same evening as the Republican presidential nominee’s final debate with Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Possible bidders should be given “more time to evaluate the property,” explained the auctioneers, who have not set a new date.

Restaurateurs Isaac and Claudia Kestenberg, who own the property and are undergoing a divorce, placed the house on the market in July for USD1.65 million. The listing, bought for USD782,500 in 2008, shed its asking price to USD1.399 million before it eventually wound up with Paramount, which suggested a starting bid of USD849,000.

“The market has changed so much since we purchased the property,” the couple stated. “We will let buyers bid what they wish and tell us what it’s worth.”

Built by Fred Trump, Donald’s father, the brick-and-stucco dwelling is located in Jamaica Estates, a traditionally wealthy enclave in a borough marked by intolerance and racism in the 1960s and 1970s. The younger Trump resided in the property until he was four years old.

“It’s a beautiful neighborhood, nice, quiet, no crime, very manicured,” Isaac said. “It’s like living upstate but being in the city.”

The house comes with a carved fireplace, sunroom, paneled study, two-car detached garage, and five-car driveway.

Placing bets now on how much you think it will go for…

