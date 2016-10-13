Thai hotel group tapped for this twisted project in New York

How would you like a Thai massage to go with views of the High Line?

The Eleventh, the Bjarke Ingels-designed luxury towers that are literally taking a twisted turn above New York City’s High Line park, is bringing a Bangkok-based hospitality chain stateside.

Dubbed the world’s best hotel group this year by The Telegraph, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas will serve as the five-star hotel component of The Eleventh, the buildings’ developer HFZ Capital Group announced last week. The hotel will offer 137 rooms, with options of condominium units above.

“Six Senses operates some of the most beautiful eco-conscious resorts in the world and we knew they were the right partner to explore that connection to nature and create something unique to New York City,” HFZ Capital Group chairman and founder Ziel Feldman said in a statement.

Taking residence in the East Tower of The Eleventh, the hotel marks Six Senses’ first US project. It will serve as the hotel chain’s flagship property in North America.

“Over the past three years we have been developing a series of innovative wellness programs that live within our Six Senses Integrated Wellness offerings,” said Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas CEO Neil Jacobs. “Taking these personalized health and spa experiences to New York and combining them with our unique approach to design, building and guest experience will create an exciting footprint in this amazing city.”

The Eleventh, named for its location at 76 11th Avenue in West Chelsea, will offer 240 condominium units across two towers. Reaching heights of 300 and 400 feet, the Modernism-inspired buildings feature an eye-catching, rotating form, affording occupants optimum views of the High Line and the Hudson River.

Costing USD1.9 billion, The Eleventh towers are due for completion in 2019.

