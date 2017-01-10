PTCASA co-sponsors the third Vietnam Property Awards 2017

The Awards will receive support from Vietnam’s prime distributor of luxury interiors and décor



PTCASA, the exclusive distributor in Vietnam of original well-known brands such as Socci, Formitalia, Globo, and Wranovsky, is officially on board as co-sponsor of PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2017.

Based in Hanoi, PTCASA bills itself as a “one-stop destination” for luxury interiors and décor. The company boasts of more than 7,000 sqm of European castle-themed showroom space for various products including indoor furniture, high-end ceramic tiles, crystal chandeliers, tailored carpets, etc.

The company’s product line-up includes classic, neo-classic and contemporary styles, and is known for elegance, quality, precision and usability.

“With a young, enthusiastic team, PTCASA would like to bring innovative and new design concepts to the Vietnamese market,” the company said in a statement. “Our company model is to bring the true value behind every glamourous creation that our partners have put into their products, to the consumers.”

The sponsorship of the Vietnam Property Awards by PTCASA reflects the massive growth of the programme since its launch more than two years ago. More than 420 senior industry figures and real estate executives attended the 2016 gala dinner, which was joined by 23 developers.

Presented by Kohler, the third annual Vietnam Property Awards 2017 is set to take place on 2 June at the InterContinental Asiana Saigon. Super early bird tickets are now on sale via the official website.