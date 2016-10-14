Intiland Development wins 2016 Best Developer at Indonesia Property Awards

The full list of victors at this year’s celebration of Indonesia’s finest developers and projects has been revealed

The final stretch of the ASEAN strand of the 11-year-old Asia Property Awards 2016 series concluded on Thursday night (13 October) when the Winners and Highly Commended in the second annual Indonesia Property Awards were announced at a packed ceremony at the Fairmont Jakarta.

Top nominee Intiland Development won a whole bunch of awards – six in total, plus a few Highly Commended honours – and was ultimately named the 2016 Best Developer (Indonesia), capping off a great year for the company. The group also earned two ‘Best of the Best’ gongs for Best Housing Development (Indonesia) and Best Commercial Development (Indonesia).

A total of 30 winning companies and personalities were rewarded at the Indonesia Property Awards, which welcomed more than 330 guests, including Jakarta’s Assistant Deputy Governor for Spatial Planning, Ir Ismet Ariana.

Among the big winners of the evening were Putragaya Wahana’s luxury condo project The Mansion at Le Parc, and Summarecon Agung, whose director of property and business development, Herman Nagaria, was chosen by the editors of Property Report as Indonesia’s Real Estate Personality of the Year.

The complete list of Winners and Highly Commended in the Indonesia Property Awards 2016:

DEVELOPER

Best Developer

Winner: PT Intiland Development Tbk

Best Boutique Developer

Winner: Asiana Group

Highly Commended: PT Supermal Karawaci

BEST OF THE BEST

Best Commercial Development (Indonesia)

Winner: South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk

Best Housing Development (Indonesia)

Winner: Serenia Hills by PT Intiland Development Tbk

Best Condo Development (Indonesia)

Winner: The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition in CSR

Winner: Sinar Mas Land

Special Recognition in Sustainable Development

Winner: Pacific Century Place

Winner: PT Summarecon Agung Tbk

DEVELOPMENT

Best Luxury Condo Development (Jakarta)

Winner: The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana

Highly Commended: Casa Domaine by PT Griyaceria Nusamekar

Highly Commended: Regent Residences Jakarta by KG Global

Highly Commended: The Hamilton by PT Intiland Development Tbk

Best High-End Condo Development (Jakarta)

Winner: Synthesis Residence Kemang by Synthesis Development

Best Affordable Condo Development (Jakarta)

Winner: Biz Lofts @ U Residence by PT Supermal Karawaci

Highly Commended: Bassura City by Synthesis Development

Highly Commended: Casa de Parco by Sinar Mas Land

Highly Commended: Embarcadero by PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk

Highly Commended: U Residence Tower 3 by PT Supermal Karawaci

Best Housing Development (Jakarta)

Winner: Serenia Hills by PT Intiland Development Tbk

Highly Commended: Jakarta Garden City (Cluster River Garden) by PT Modernland Realty Tbk

Highly Commended: Metland Tambun (Cluster Platinum) by PT Metropolitan Land Tbk

Highly Commended: The Eminent (Clusters: Ingenia, Illustria, Prestigia, Precia, Vivacia) by Sinar Mas Land

Best Residential Development (Lombok)

Winner: Selong Selo Residences by The Selong Selo Group

Highly Commended: The Residences by Terry Magee Development

Best Residential Development (Makassar)

Winner: The St. Moritz Makassar by PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk

Best Residential Development (Surabaya)

Winner: One Icon Residences by PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk

Highly Commended: Capital Square by PT Greenwood Sejahtera Tbk

Best Hotel Development

Winner: Regent Hotel Jakarta by KG Global

Highly Commended: Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima

Best Retail Development

Winner: PIK Avenue by Agung Sedayu Group

Highly Commended: Metropolitan Mall Cileungsi by PT Metropolitan Land Tbk

Best Office Development

Winner: South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk

Highly Commended: Menara Astra by PT Menara Astra

Highly Commended: Sopo Del Office Tower + Lifestyle by PT Toba Pengembang Sejahtra

Highly Commended: Thamrin Nine Tower 1 by PT Putragaya Wahana

Best Green Development

Winner: Thamrin Nine Tower 1 by PT Putragaya Wahana

Highly Commended: GOP 6 (Green Office Park Lot 6), BSD Green Office Park Complex by Sinar Mas Land

Highly Commended: Mangkuluhur City Office Tower 1 by KG Global

Highly Commended: Sopo Del Office Tower + Lifestyle by PT Toba Pengembang Sejahtra

Best Government Development

Winner: The New Australian Embassy, Jakarta

DESIGN

Best High-Rise Residential Architectural Design

Winner: Casa Domaine by PT Griyaceria Nusamekar

Highly Commended: Anandamaya Residence by PT Brahmayasa Bahtera

Highly Commended: Regent Residences Jakarta by KG Global

Best Mid-Rise Residential Architectural Design

Winner: The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana

Highly Commended: The Primrose Condovilla by PT Summarecon Agung Tbk

Best Landed Houses Residential Architectural Design

Winner: Selong Selo Residences by The Selong Selo Group

Best Residential Interior Design

Winner: The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana

Highly Commended: Regent Residences Jakarta by KG Global

Highly Commended: Selong Selo Residences by The Selong Selo Group

Best Retail Architectural Design Retail

Winner: The Breeze Lifestyle Center by Sinar Mas Land

Highly Commended: PIK Avenue by Agung Sedayu Group

Best Office Architectural Design

Winner: South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk

Highly Commended: Menara Astra by PT Menara Astra

Highly Commended: Pacific Century Place – Jakarta by PT Prima Bangun Investama

Highly Commended: Sopo Del Office Tower + Lifestyle by PT Toba Pengembang Sejahtra

Highly Commended: Thamrin Nine Tower 1 by PT Putragaya Wahana

Best Hotel Architectural Design

Winner: Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima

Highly Commended: Regent Hotel Jakarta by KG Global

Best Hotel Interior Design

Winner: Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima

Highly Commended: Regent Hotel Jakarta by KG Global

Best Landscape Architectural Design

Winner: The New Australian Embassy, Jakarta

Highly Commended: Selong Selo Residences by The Selong Selo Group

Highly Commended: Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Real Estate Personality of the Year

Winner: Herman Nagaria, Director of Property and Business Development, PT Summarecon Agung

