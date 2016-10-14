Intiland Development wins 2016 Best Developer at Indonesia Property Awards

The full list of victors at this year’s celebration of Indonesia’s finest developers and projects has been revealed
The final stretch of the ASEAN strand of the 11-year-old Asia Property Awards 2016 series concluded on Thursday night (13 October) when the Winners and Highly Commended in the second annual Indonesia Property Awards were announced at a packed ceremony at the Fairmont Jakarta.
Top nominee Intiland Development won a whole bunch of awards – six in total, plus a few Highly Commended honours – and was ultimately named the 2016 Best Developer (Indonesia), capping off a great year for the company. The group also earned two ‘Best of the Best’ gongs for Best Housing Development (Indonesia) and Best Commercial Development (Indonesia).
A total of 30 winning companies and personalities were rewarded at the Indonesia Property Awards, which welcomed more than 330 guests, including Jakarta’s Assistant Deputy Governor for Spatial Planning, Ir Ismet Ariana.
Among the big winners of the evening were Putragaya Wahana’s luxury condo project The Mansion at Le Parc, and Summarecon Agung, whose director of property and business development, Herman Nagaria, was chosen by the editors of Property Report as Indonesia’s Real Estate Personality of the Year.
The complete list of Winners and Highly Commended in the Indonesia Property Awards 2016:
DEVELOPER
Best Developer
- Winner: PT Intiland Development Tbk
Best Boutique Developer
- Winner: Asiana Group
- Highly Commended: PT Supermal Karawaci
BEST OF THE BEST
Best Commercial Development (Indonesia)
- Winner: South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk
Best Housing Development (Indonesia)
- Winner: Serenia Hills by PT Intiland Development Tbk
Best Condo Development (Indonesia)
- Winner: The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana
SPECIAL AWARDS
Special Recognition in CSR
- Winner: Sinar Mas Land
Special Recognition in Sustainable Development
- Winner: Pacific Century Place
- Winner: PT Summarecon Agung Tbk
DEVELOPMENT
Best Luxury Condo Development (Jakarta)
- Winner: The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana
- Highly Commended: Casa Domaine by PT Griyaceria Nusamekar
- Highly Commended: Regent Residences Jakarta by KG Global
- Highly Commended: The Hamilton by PT Intiland Development Tbk
Best High-End Condo Development (Jakarta)
- Winner: Synthesis Residence Kemang by Synthesis Development
Best Affordable Condo Development (Jakarta)
- Winner: Biz Lofts @ U Residence by PT Supermal Karawaci
- Highly Commended: Bassura City by Synthesis Development
- Highly Commended: Casa de Parco by Sinar Mas Land
- Highly Commended: Embarcadero by PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk
- Highly Commended: U Residence Tower 3 by PT Supermal Karawaci
Best Housing Development (Jakarta)
- Winner: Serenia Hills by PT Intiland Development Tbk
- Highly Commended: Jakarta Garden City (Cluster River Garden) by PT Modernland Realty Tbk
- Highly Commended: Metland Tambun (Cluster Platinum) by PT Metropolitan Land Tbk
- Highly Commended: The Eminent (Clusters: Ingenia, Illustria, Prestigia, Precia, Vivacia) by Sinar Mas Land
Best Residential Development (Lombok)
- Winner: Selong Selo Residences by The Selong Selo Group
- Highly Commended: The Residences by Terry Magee Development
Best Residential Development (Makassar)
- Winner: The St. Moritz Makassar by PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk
Best Residential Development (Surabaya)
- Winner: One Icon Residences by PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk
- Highly Commended: Capital Square by PT Greenwood Sejahtera Tbk
Best Hotel Development
- Winner: Regent Hotel Jakarta by KG Global
- Highly Commended: Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima
Best Retail Development
- Winner: PIK Avenue by Agung Sedayu Group
- Highly Commended: Metropolitan Mall Cileungsi by PT Metropolitan Land Tbk
Best Office Development
- Winner: South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk
- Highly Commended: Menara Astra by PT Menara Astra
- Highly Commended: Sopo Del Office Tower + Lifestyle by PT Toba Pengembang Sejahtra
- Highly Commended: Thamrin Nine Tower 1 by PT Putragaya Wahana
Best Green Development
- Winner: Thamrin Nine Tower 1 by PT Putragaya Wahana
- Highly Commended: GOP 6 (Green Office Park Lot 6), BSD Green Office Park Complex by Sinar Mas Land
- Highly Commended: Mangkuluhur City Office Tower 1 by KG Global
- Highly Commended: Sopo Del Office Tower + Lifestyle by PT Toba Pengembang Sejahtra
Best Government Development
- Winner: The New Australian Embassy, Jakarta
DESIGN
Best High-Rise Residential Architectural Design
- Winner: Casa Domaine by PT Griyaceria Nusamekar
- Highly Commended: Anandamaya Residence by PT Brahmayasa Bahtera
- Highly Commended: Regent Residences Jakarta by KG Global
Best Mid-Rise Residential Architectural Design
- Winner: The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana
- Highly Commended: The Primrose Condovilla by PT Summarecon Agung Tbk
Best Landed Houses Residential Architectural Design
- Winner: Selong Selo Residences by The Selong Selo Group
Best Residential Interior Design
- Winner: The Mansion at Le Parc by PT Putragaya Wahana
- Highly Commended: Regent Residences Jakarta by KG Global
- Highly Commended: Selong Selo Residences by The Selong Selo Group
Best Retail Architectural Design Retail
- Winner: The Breeze Lifestyle Center by Sinar Mas Land
- Highly Commended: PIK Avenue by Agung Sedayu Group
Best Office Architectural Design
- Winner: South Quarter by PT Intiland Development Tbk
- Highly Commended: Menara Astra by PT Menara Astra
- Highly Commended: Pacific Century Place – Jakarta by PT Prima Bangun Investama
- Highly Commended: Sopo Del Office Tower + Lifestyle by PT Toba Pengembang Sejahtra
- Highly Commended: Thamrin Nine Tower 1 by PT Putragaya Wahana
Best Hotel Architectural Design
- Winner: Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima
- Highly Commended: Regent Hotel Jakarta by KG Global
Best Hotel Interior Design
- Winner: Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima
- Highly Commended: Regent Hotel Jakarta by KG Global
Best Landscape Architectural Design
- Winner: The New Australian Embassy, Jakarta
- Highly Commended: Selong Selo Residences by The Selong Selo Group
- Highly Commended: Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali by PT Cahaya Warna Prima
PUBLISHER’S CHOICE
Real Estate Personality of the Year
- Winner: Herman Nagaria, Director of Property and Business Development, PT Summarecon Agung
For more information, contact info@asiapropertyawards.com or visit the official website.