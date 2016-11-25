The complete list: South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016 winners

CDL and subsidiary Novel Developments sweep top honours

The annual South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016 saw 12 of the country’s most innovative developers come together on 24 November 2016 in the Island Ballroom of the Shangri-La Hotel ballroom. City Developments Limited (CDL) was presented the year’s highest honour for Best Developer (Singapore), while Qingjian Realty and M+S Pte Ltd took home a multitude of awards.

CDL dedicated their victory to their late deputy chairman Mr Kwek Leng Joo, who was an inspiration to the team for publishing quality, green and sustainable projects for consumers.

“Time and again CDL delivers. Their experience and consistency in upscale, residential property development is probably unmatched in the real estate scene in Singapore. And the company’s pioneering and continuing initiatives in its sustainability drive is a testament to its genuine concern for the larger world,” said the Singapore judging panel led by Mink Tan, chief designer and architect of MINKKE Architects Pte Ltd.

With Singapore’s global reputation as a green and sustainable hub, two winners were chosen for the new Special Recognition in Sustainable Development accolade, while three companies were given Special Recognition in CSR – proof that Singapore remains a model market for the entire region.

One of the evening’s highlights was when Francis Koh, managing director and group CEO of Koh Brothers Group Limited, was presented the Real Estate Personality of the Year accolade by the editors of Asia’s industry-leading Property Report magazine. Koh was chosen for his significant contributions to the industry, including his company’s recent infrastructure, civil engineering, eco developments.

The editors also chose Koh for his continued support of Singapore’s property sector in the era of cooling measures, which he discussed in detail during the second Property Report Congress Singapore on 23 November when he joined the Singapore and Legends: Real Estate Personalities panels.

Celebrating its sixth edition, the South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016 rewarded the developers behind the finest real estate developments in the past year. Despite a slow year for new launches, Singapore is still widely recognised as model for many emerging markets in the region, with quality, sustainability and green building as the top priorities for many local developers.

Attended my 400 senior industry executives from around the region, the South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016 gala dinner was supported by title sponsor Hansgrohe, co-sponsor Mitsubishi Electric, official broadcaster CNN International and official property portal PropertyGuru.com.sg.

A total of 20 Singapore awards, all supervised by BDO, the world’s fifth largest accountancy and auditing firm, and long-time judging supervisor of the Asia Property Awards series.

Top Singapore winners also competed and collected more honours in the regional grand finals of the South East Asia Property Awards 2016 programme, which was held later in the evening. Singapore regional winners include Chiu Teng Group, which earned the title Best Boutique Developer (South East Asia).

The full list of Winners and Highly Commended at the South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016:

DEVELOPER

Best Developer

Winner: City Developments Limited (CDL)

Best Boutique Developer

Winner: Chiu Teng Group

Chiu Teng Group Highly Commended: Aurum Land (Private) Limited

BEST OF THE BEST

Best Condo Development (Singapore)

Winner: Gramercy Park by City Developments Limited (CDL)

Best Commercial Development (Singapore)

Winner: Marina One by M+S Pte Ltd

Best Housing Development (Singapore)

Winner: Goodwood Grand by Feature (Balmoral) Pte Ltd (Tong Eng Group)

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition in CSR

Winner: City Developments Limited (CDL)

Winner: MCC Land

MCC Land Winner: MCL Land Limited

Special Recognition in Sustainable Development

Winner: City Developments Limited (CDL)

Winner: M+S Pte Ltd

Best Green Development

Winner: M Social Singapore by Novel Developments Pte Ltd

Highly Commended: Marina One by M+S Pte Ltd

DEVELOPMENT

Best Luxury Condo Development

Winner: Gramercy Park by City Developments Limited (CDL)

Highly Commended: Marina One Residences by M+S Pte Ltd

Best High-End Condo Development

Winner: Thomson Impressions by NS Property (Thomson) Pte Ltd

Highly Commended: The Creek @ Bukit by Chiu Teng Group

Best Landed Development

Winner: Goodwood Grand by Feature (Balmoral) Pte Ltd (Tong Eng Group)

Highly Commended: Morris Residences by Goodland Group Ltd

Best Executive Condo Development

Winner: Ecopolitan by Qingjian Realty (Punggol Way) Pte Ltd

Highly Commended: Bellewaters by Qingjian Realty (Anchorvale) Pte Ltd

Bellewaters by Qingjian Realty (Anchorvale) Pte Ltd Highly Commended: Bellewoods by Qingjian Realty (Woodlands) Pte Ltd

Highly Commended: Sol Acres by MCL Land Limited

Best Hotel Development

Winner: M Social Singapore by Novel Developments Pte Ltd

Highly Commended: Louis Kienne Serviced Residences by Peninsula Park Residences Pte Ltd (Pollux Properties Ltd)

Best Mixed-Use Development

Winner: Marina One by M+S Pte Ltd

Highly Commended: Centrium Square by Feature Development Pte Ltd (Tong Eng Group)

Best Office Development

Winner: Marina One Offices by M+S Pte Ltd

Highly Commended: Centrium Square by Feature Development Pte Ltd (Tong Eng Group)

DESIGN

Best Residential Interior Design

Winner: Bellewoods by Qingjian Realty (Woodlands) Pte Ltd

Highly Commended: Sol Acres by MCL Land Limited

Best Hotel Architectural Design

Winner: M Social Singapore by Novel Developments Pte Ltd

Best Hotel Interior Design

Winner: M Social Singapore by Novel Developments Pte Ltd

Best Landscape Architectural Design

Winner: Sol Acres by MCL Land Limited

Highly Commended: Bellewoods by Qingjian Realty (Woodlands) Pte Ltd

Highly Commended: Ecopolitan by Qingjian Realty (Punggol Way) Pte Ltd

Ecopolitan by Qingjian Realty (Punggol Way) Pte Ltd Highly Commended: Thomson Impressions by NS Property (Thomson) Pte Ltd

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Real Estate Personality of the Year

Francis Koh, Managing Director and Group CEO, Koh Brothers Group Limited