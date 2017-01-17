The not-so-secret world of aristocats and top dogs

Teaching new tricks to pet-friendly luxury apartments

Today, fitness centres, hair salons, and lap pools have become bare minimums in luxury apartment amenities — for pets, that is.

From the US to Japan, residential real estate developers are clawing their way to the top of creature comforts for apartment-living pets, according to Mansion Global.

Many property developers are doing so in the realization that the dynamic between pets and owners have morphed into something more than animal and master. “I have long observed that dogs are the children of condo and apartment owners,” said Scott Leventhal, CEO of multinational developer Trillist Companies.

Trillist is one of a growing list of companies popularising the concept of an in-house bathing and grooming facility in apartment buildings. In Atlanta, the company has built a 700-square-foot “Pet Respite” in its YOO on the Park development.

Pet amenities aren't a luxury anymore. They're the standard! YOO on the Park will most certainly live up to that standard. "Failing to cater to the needs of the full extension of someone's family provides a shortfall in services. That is why we see the importance to provide those services to our residents." – Scott Leventhal, President & CEO of the Thrillist Companies A photo posted by YOO on the Park, Atlanta (@yooonthepark) on Oct 13, 2015 at 8:13am PDT

Luxury pet amenities in apartments have grown exponentially since their beginnings at the turn of the millennium. “First they didn’t exist; then they existed; now they’re more thoughtfully designed,” Rachel MacCleery, a senior vice president of the Urban Land Institute, told The New York Times.

Enticing pet owners to apartment buildings apparently makes for a lucrative revenue stream. Developers typically impose pet admission fees on tenants and occupants, according to their furry friends’ breed and weight.

“We interview all of the dogs before they’re accepted,” said Ben Joseph, executive vice president of the developer Related.

Keeping warm inside Spot daycare. #tongueouttuesday #puppiesofinstagram #instadogs #winterdogs A photo posted by SPOT Canine Club (@spotexperience) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:05am PST

Several buildings by the developer currently have Dog City, a daycare-cum-spa facility for pets, complete with onsite veterinarians and groomers. Dog City’s first branch is a 1,000-square-foot facility in MiMA, Related’s rental complex on West 42nd Street, where pooches can frolick in “a bone-shaped pool,” the Times reported.

Such pet perks seem to be the province of high-density cities though. Luxe pet amenities are “a new thing” in Los Angeles where there are not that many high-rise apartment blocks, according to California-based real estate agent David Solomon.

Molly is so happy that it feels like spring! #molly #doglovers #dogstagram #barooboston #dogsofboston #dogcrushdaily #instagramdogs @windsor_at_cambridgepark A photo posted by Baroo (@baroo.co) on Jan 11, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

Some developers are content outsourcing such facilities to pet concierge services, such as Baroo, which has installed a four-room “Pampered Pet Retreat” in the OneEleven building in Chicago. The company offers a wide spectrum of pet services, from simple pet sitting sessions to behavioral therapy, for a diverse range of critters from cats to snails.

Asia has been snapping on the heels (or paws) of this as yet largely American phenomenon. The luxe Motoazabu Hills Forest Tower condominium block in Tokyo, for example, treats resident pets to special footbaths.

“We feel that it’s just extending our concierge service to our four-legged friends,” Joseph said.

Happy Tuesday from Emmie!😻 #catsofinstagram #baroochicago #instacats #fluffy #chicagocats @eightofiveapartments A photo posted by Baroo (@baroo.co) on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:28am PST

