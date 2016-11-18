The week in real estate: crazy stamp duty, unlikely Trump fans and virtual reality

Our pick of property news from the last 7 days

Why is Donald Trump a surprising hit in China?

In what country was a home buyer charged almost USD12 million in tax?

How is virtual reality helping architects?

Find out in this week’s market digest…

Research



Emerging trends in Real Estate – Asia Pacific



This report from PwC and Urban Land Institute provides an outlook on real estate investment and development trends, real estate finance and capital markets, property sectors, metropolitan areas, and other real estate issues throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Find the report here.

County news



US





A survey conducted this week has shown that Chinese property investors are unlikely fans of president-elect Donald Trump.

Fifty-three percent of Chinese real estate investors still wax positive about owning US property, according to a survey taken immediately after the elections by East-West Property Advisors. Only 16 percent said they are less likely to buy US property after the real estate mogul’s win last week.

Trump is viewed as a respectable “dealmaker” and businessman, results of the survey showed, which seems surprising considering Trump has not always spoken kindly about China, blaming the country for perpetuating a climate change “hoax,” and describing the nation as the “enemy.”

Hong Kong



Home buyers in Hong Kong are finally feeling the chill from a recent cooling measure increasing the stamp duty for second home buyers and foreign investors.

Deals for seven Hong Kong apartments, with a value of HKD55.4 million (USD7.1 million), have been cancelled as a result and more will follow this week.

“Buyers have decided to give up their deposits and walk away from the transactions in view of increasing market uncertainties,” said Sammy Po, chief executive at the residential department of Midland Realty.

It was reported this week that one buyer had already been slapped with an eye-watering fine of almost USD12 million (HKD90.54) for a semi-detached house in Happy Valley.

Malaysia



More heritage home owners are selling their properties in Penang, and it’s not just because of beguiling offers from foreign buyers.

Layers of bureaucracy, combined with growing costs, have discouraged many from paying for the upkeep, let alone the restoration, of historic houses in the Malaysian state. Some owners report waiting for two years to obtain government approval for restoration works, according to the Property Development, Construction and Management Committee of the Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber’s heritage and tourism spokesperson Michael Geh Thuan Peng chalked up the mass selloffs to heavy conservation red tape. “This is just one of the factors that caused some of these heritage building owners to sell off their inheritance,” he said.

Trends





Yet more evidence that virtual reality is taking over the real estate industry is here – now, with the help of Microsoft Hololens, 3D designs can be bought to life.

This can be done through the SketchUp Viewer app, made available for download last week on Windows Store. Developed by Trimble, the Sketchup Viewer allows professionals in the architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AECO) industries to get an “experiential review” of a property development.

“SketchUp Viewer on HoloLens allows people to inhabit their designs in the most natural way possible – either as a holographic scale model on a tabletop, or through an immersive experience from within a digital building model,” said Lorraine Bardeen, Microsoft GM for Hololens and Windows Experiences, in a blog post. “Viewing models in this way will enable designers to better understand the choices and tradeoffs in their projects, which can help shorten the cycle between design iterations.”

Read more here.