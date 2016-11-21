This Scottish castle is a royal bargain

What USD2 million can buy you in Scotland

History oozes out of the walls of Cleish Castle, a 500-year-old property in Scotland that once hosted Mary the Queen of Scots herself. Now it’s on the market for the first time in two decades, care of Strutt & Parker.



The asking price? A relatively less-than-royal USD1.85 million.



Some reasons why you should own this piece of British history:

It’s land-rich

Located 25 miles outside the Edinburgh city centre, Cleish Castle is built on 26 acres of land in the historic county of Kinross-shire. The castle itself has eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, and for those looking for contemporary luxury, the structure has been expanded to adjoin a Victorian one-story “south wing.”

Great catch

The property looks toward views of Loch Leven and the Ochil Hills. Loch Leven is known as one of the world’s best brown trout fisheries.

Life’s a beech

The gardens are earthly delights in themselves. Cleish Castle has Scotland’s oldest “yew walk,” a 150-yard trail flanked by coniferous trees. Dating back to as early as 1620, the yew walk is what remains of the formal gardens. A beech maze was installed in 2006, in addition to a variety of herbaceous and shrub beds, woodland paths, lawns, a vegetable garden, and beech hedges.

Queen Mary was here

Cleish was constructed as a single-tower residence in the 15th century and underwent extensive alterations at the beginning of the 17th century. Mary Queen of Scots briefly stayed in Cleish Castle in 1568 after her storied escape from Loch Leven Castle nearby.

The castle’s present owners bought the property in 1993.

