This UK city is now one of Europe’s hottest property markets

Home prices in Bristol, a city in the southwest of England are rising faster than in the UK capital, and the market is one of the most exciting in Europe right now.

New data from Knight Frank reveals average property prices in the city increased by 15.8 percent year-on-year in Q3 2016. Only Budapest and Oslo saw a greater increase in Europe. Bristol now ranks 20th in terms of global price growth.

Bristol’s success is the result of has more favourable market conditions, being “fuelled by low mortgage rates, and a structural undersupply of housing,” according to Kate Everett-Allen, international residential research analyst at Knight Frank.

Comparatively, London registered a 9.2 percent price growth in the same period.

Chinese buyers have long been keen on London property, and a new wave of interest in Britain’s secondary towns is predicted, as an appetite for overseas investment increases.

“Once they’ve got somewhere to live in China, the reality is that the domestic market is quite expensive, so that’s why they are looking more for international opportunities,” Charles Pittar of Juwai.com, China’s largest international real-estate website, told The Guardian. “Like anyone who wants to preserve their wealth, diversification is important.”

As Pittar explains, Chinese overseas buyers have four main motivations: investment, lifestyle, emigration and education. It’s common for a buyer from China to purchase a property where they hope their child will go on to study.

With Bristol’s university a member of the prestigious Russell Group (the UK’s answer to the Ivy League, a list which also includes Oxford and Cambridge), it seems inevitable that Bristol will catch many a Chinese buyer’s attention.

