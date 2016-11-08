Top developers shortlisted for the 3rd China Property Awards 2016

14 companies, including last year’s Best Developer winner, vie for honours in 22 categories

China is getting ready to reward the country’s best real estate companies and properties with the announcement of the official shortlist of nominees for the third annual China Property Awards, organised by PropertyGuru, Asia’s leading online property group.

Residential developer Grand Whole Limited lead the list with four nominations for its Hong Kong-based ultra luxury condo project The Morgan. Located in the Mid-Levels West district, The Morgan also collects three nominations for its outstanding architectural and interior designs.

Tied in second place are two commercial real estate giants, Wheelock Properties and Wynn Resort Ltd, with three nominations each. Wynn Palace by Wynn Resort Ltd dominates the hotel subcategories, while Wheelock Properties’ One HarbourGate is also competing for the Best Green Development award outside the office subcategories.

Companies that received more than one nominations are Phoenix Property Investors, hpa, Sun Hung Kai Properties, and LKF Group, whose founder Dr Allan Zeman was named the 2015 Real Estate Personality of the Year by the editors of Asia’s industry-leading Property Report magazine.

Last year’s Best Developer winner, Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited, has earned one nomination for Best Residential Development (China).

A new Real Estate Personality of the Year awardee will be announced before all the Winners and Highly Commended honorees of the China Property Awards are revealed on 7 December in a black-tie gala dinner on 7 December at the JW Marriott Hong Kong.

Fourteen developers from Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau have been selected to join the shortlist by an independent panel of judges following several months of nomination, judging and site visits supervised by BDO, one of the world’s largest accountancy and auditing firms.

According to judging panel chairman Trevor Vivian, global director of design firm Benoy, the judges looked for the sustainable and socially responsible qualities of the projects that entered. “It was important for the judges to look developments that can fulfil what they promised and add amenity to their surroundings areas.”

He notes that China real estate has changed immensely in the past few years. “Now there is a greater demand for socially responsible developments that are efficient, cost effective and also deliver on their briefs. In other words, there is a drive to a greater quality product that is both dynamic but still provides efficiency.”

The annual China Property Awards aims to recognise the innovations of the current developments in China’s first- and second-tier cities and territories. There are Development and Design categories dedicated to Mainland China, and Hong Kong & Macau.

A total of 23 awards will be presented, including Special Recognition awards for CSR and Sustainable Development. The latter is a new category that debuts in 2016.

Organised by PropertyGuru, the China Property Awards is part of the prestigious Asia Property Awards series, which will hold the South East Asia grand finals on 23-34 November in Singapore.

“2016 has been a momentous year for the Asia Property Awards. Since starting 11 years ago the Awards have always endeavoured to reward the best in local real estate and produce credible winners with a transparent entry and judging system. We have achieved this goal by developing the most detailed and comprehensive entry system of any property awards in the world,” says Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director of the Asia Property Awards.

“Over the past decade since the beginning of our awards series, China’s property sector has shown remarkable growth and today has become one of the world’s most active markets. The China Property Awards programme celebrates Greater China’s finest developments that elevate the standards of the industry,” he adds.

30-year industry veteran Paul Tse, vice-chairman of the judging panel and incumbent president of the board of the Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers, acknowledges the established credibility of the awards programme.

On the judging process, he comments: “It was important for the panel as a whole to set criteria in a professional, transparent and forthright manner, to encourage as many of the potential participants as possible to come forward, and to adjudicate in a way that brought out the best projects in the best light possible. A successful adjudication adds to the already widely acknowledged credibility of the China Property Awards and provides a strong foundation for further growth ahead.”

The official shortlist of the China Property Awards 2016:

DEVELOPMENT

Best Residential Development (China)

Ocean Epoch by Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited

Best Mixed-Use Development (China)

Shanghai DreamCenter by LKF Group

Best Retail Development (China)

Parc Central Guangzhou by Sun Hung Kai Properties

Best Ultra Luxury Condo (Hong Kong & Macau)

Kau to HIGHLAND by Couture Homes Limited

The Morgan by Grand Whole Limited

Best Luxury Condo (Hong Kong & Macau)

3 Julia Avenue by Phoenix Property Investors

小潭山莊 (The Peak) by Cheong Kong Construction Co. Ltd

Best Retail Development (Hong Kong & Macau)

Temple Mall North by Link Asset Management Limited

Best Mixed-Use Development (Hong Kong & Macau)

45 Pottinger Street by Henderson Land

Best Office Development (Hong Kong & Macau)

One HarbourGate by Wheelock Properties

Best Hotel Development

The Parisian Macao by Sands China Ltd

Best Luxury Hotel

Wynn Palace by Wynn Resort Ltd

DESIGN

Best Residential Architectural Design

3 Julia Avenue by Phoenix Properties Investors

The Morgan by Grand Whole Limited

Best Residential Interior Design

The Morgan by Grand Whole Limited

Best Hotel Architectural Design

Wynn Palace by Wynn Resort Limited

Best Hotel Interior Design

Wynn Palace by Wynn Resort Limited

Best Retail Architectural Design

Parc Central, Guangzhou by Sun Hung Kai Properties

Best Office Architectural Design

One HarbourGate by Wheelock Properties

SuperD Technology Centre, Shenzhen by hpa

Best Landscape Architectural Design

The Morgan by Grand Whole Limited

BEST OF THE BEST

Best Green Development

One HarbourGate by Wheelock Properties

SuperD Technology Centre by hpa

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition in CSR

New World China Limited

Special Recognition in Sustainable Development

LKF Group

Note: The winners of the Best Developer (China) and Best Boutique Developer (China) awards will be announced during the gala dinner at the JW Marriott Hong Kong on 7 December 2016.

The China Property Awards 2016 Gala Dinner will be boosted by the support of the official newspaper China Daily, media partners Property Report, Leisure Insight, Keypad, Landscope Realty (an exclusive member of Christie’s International Real Estate), the Royal Institute of British Architects Hong Kong Chapter, and the Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers.

As a precursor to the annual gala dinner, the Property Report Congress China will be held in Hong Kong for the first time. It will be held right before the awards ceremony’s international networking cocktail reception. Conference speakers and delegates will discuss the past, present and future of the region’s real estate markets in relation to China and Chinese investors. Mark Clifford, a Property Report Congress 2015 alumnus, will give the keynote address entitled “Greening Asia: New Thinking in China’s Property Sector.”

Early bird tickets are still available until Monday, 21 November, for USD345 per single entry (full price: USD380), while a table of 10 costs USD3,100 (full price: USD3,420). Bundle packages with the Property Report Congress can also be purchased.

For reservations and more information, contact info@asiapropertyawards.com or visit the official website.