Vietnam Property Awards adds Malloca as 2017 co-sponsor

The HCMC-based firm aims to increase brand awareness for its 2017 product line

The Vietnam Property Awards 2017 programme has welcomed Malloca, a premium kitchen appliance manufacturer, as event co-sponsor.

Founded in 2004, the company will be launching its new products next year, including top-of-the-line induction hobs, cooker hoods, microwave and traditional ovens.

Additionally, the company will offer “combo” appliances with features of an oven, a microwave oven, steam oven and coffeemaker.

On sponsoring the Vietnam Property Awards, the company said in a statement: “The awards programme is the most valuable and most credible system in Vietnam and the entire region. We’re delighted to support this event, which has been highly regarded by investors and architects.”

According to Malloca, sponsoring the Vietnam Property Awards will help increase brand awareness for their product lines within Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

“We look forward to opportunities in meeting business colleagues and discuss cooperation with potential partners in the region during the gala dinner.”

The third annual Vietnam Property Awards is presented by title sponsor Kohler and organised by the PropertyGuru, Asia’s leading online property group. The black-tie gala dinner will be held Friday, 2 June at the InterContinental Asiana Siagon. As one of the biggest real estate events in the country, the gala dinner expects an attendance of more than 400 guests.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact info@asiapropertyawards.com or visit the official website.