Wanted: luxury Australia rentals for mystery pop star on tour

Not so secret after all…it’s Justin Bieber

Australian rental agency Luxico has been charged with finding temporary luxury lodging for one of the world’s biggest hitmakers. While they are required to maintain anonymity for their high-profile client, Domain has been quick to note that the dates match the Australian trek of Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour, announced this week.

Touring Australia from March 2017, Luxico’s tenant has set out a budget of up to AUD6,000 (USD4,600) a night for a five-night stay at swish houses across several cities.

“One of the world’s most popular entertainers is heading to Australia next March and wants a home away from home in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne over the duration of their tour,” Luxico said in a statement.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the right home owners,” they added.

The mystery renter prefers a property with a swimming pool, at least four bedrooms, and secure entry with undercover parking. And “Sorry,” to any stalkers out there — the chosen property must be concealed from street pedestrians. The property must also be 30 minutes away from the CBD.

Bieber will be touring Down Under with DJ Martin Garrix. Other acts slated to tour the country in March include Twenty One Pilots, Taking Back Sunday, Mike & The Mechanics, and the Pixies.

Luxico is scoping out landlords for another unnamed VIP client who has AUD8,000 to spare per week for a two-bedroom property in the Sydney eastern suburbs from October to February.

