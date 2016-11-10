What to expect at the Property Report Congress China 2016

Asia’s senior industry leaders will meet face-to-face at the JW Marriott Hong Kong on 7 December to discuss the region’s key and emerging property markets

After successfully holding real estate conferences in six cities around Southeast Asia throughout the year, the region’s industry-leading Property Report magazine’s acclaimed series will be held in Hong Kong for the first time on Wednesday, 7 December 2016, at the prestigious JW Marriott Hotel.

Organised by PropertyGuru, Asia’s leading online property group, Property Report Congress China will feature a number of senior figures from Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar. Conference speakers and delegates will discuss the past, present and future of the region’s real estate markets in relation to China and the impact of Chinese outbound and cross-border investments.

As a precursor to the annual China Property Awards black-tie gala dinner, the whole-day conference will be held from 08:30 to 15:30 before the awards ceremony. After a brief intermission, it will be followed by the international networking cocktail reception at 18:00 leading to the gala dinner at 20:00-22:30.

Mark Clifford, executive director of the Asia Business Council and a Property Report Congress 2015 alumnus, is confirmed to give the opening keynote address entitled “Greening Asia: New Thinking in China’s Property Sector.”

According to Clifford, he was impressed with the quality of speakers at the inaugural Property Report Congress in Singapore last October 2015. “I am pleased to be part again of a community of professionals who are quite literally reshaping Asia – the men and women who are building the region’s future.”

His 2016 keynote speech will highlight China’s green approach and touch upon the initiatives of the private sector as well as the national government’s efforts to promote sustainable development.

“China’s approach to green building is very prescriptive, quite top-down, very much command and control. China has some very good initiatives. As with so many other areas in China, the real issue is enforcement. The record there is mixed,” he admits.

“The good news is that China is well aware of global standards and shows increasing signs of commitment to a new approach to energy – so far this have been more on the production side (for example, renewable energy) than on the consuming side, but that may be changing. It would be interesting to have a conversation about it with the region’s industry professionals.”

The Hong Kong-based Clifford, a former editor-in-chief of the South China Morning Post, will join other respected names in the world of property development, architecture and design at the conference.

Atkins Hong Kong’s senior design director Ian Milne will present a case study on Landmark 81, a Vietnam Property Award-winning skyscraper in Ho Chi Minh City, in his 40-minute workshop entitled “How to Build a Super Tall Building in Southeast Asia.”

In his speech focused on Asian investors, David Faulkner, executive director at Colliers International, will provide a roundup of locations where expats can buy property in East Asia and why investors should buy real estate in certain countries. The analyst will also talk about pitfalls or concerns in each investment location.

Panelists who are confirmed to join the in-depth panel discussions on emerging and established real estate markets include experts from the Asia Property Awards series: Thailand’s Simon Derville, deputy vice-president for Business Development at Thailand Property Award-winner Raimon Land PLC; Myanmar’s Craig Maturi, general manager at Myanmar Property Award-winner Yoma Strategic Holdings, Ltd (Thanlyin Estate Development – Star City); and 30-year industry veteran Paul Tse, vice-chairman of the China Property Awards judging panel and incumbent president of the board of the Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers.

Early bird passes for the conference are available until 21 November only. Single entry is USD360 (full price: USD400). Bundle packages with the China Property Awards are also available for USD635 (full price: USD635) and a group of 10 early bird discount for USD5,715 (full price: USD6,300).

Participants can register online. For bookings and other enquiries, email conference director at Amy@propertyguruinternational.com or visit the official website.