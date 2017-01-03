What’s next for Singapore property after Fed rate hike?

The recent US Federal Reserve rate increase draws mixed reaction among Singaporean lenders

Singapore’s financial institutions are still reckoning with the decision of the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates last month.

The Singapore interbank offered rate (Sibor), a three-month benchmark for housing loans, spiked to 0.96 percent following the Fed’s announcement.

The Fed Reserve rate hike, the first in almost a decade, is widely seen as a presage to three more increases next year. As a result, the Sibor, which is correlated with American interest rate movements, may rise 1.05 percent by Q2 2017, according to projections by United Overseas Bank (UOB).

“Households will be affected mainly through mortgage loans, while firms will need more cash to repay their corporate borrowings,” UOB economist Francis Tan told Straits Times. “This will increase their business costs even further.”

The Fed interest raise could not come at a more inopportune time to some analysts. CIMB Private Bank economist Song Seng Wun told the Times that the hike’s timing “is not good” for Singapore in the short term, given its decelerating economy, and “coincides with a worsening in labour market conditions.”

The hike has left many institutions across the country in a contemplative mood, with fixed-rate mortgages left at risk of mass pullouts as banks strive to protect their margins.

DBS and Bank of China already withdrew several fixed-rate housing loan packages in December. “We expect to see further home loan interest rate changes in the upcoming weeks as the Chinese New Year period draws near, which is typically a time when banks update their rates,” Grace Cheng, co-founder of personal finance site GET.com, said.

