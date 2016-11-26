Which Indonesian properties are the best in South East Asia?

Ladies and gentlemen, the archipelago’s finest
Indonesia continues to be an exemplar of endurance in the real estate industry. The Indonesian government is expected to give the property sector a boost over the following months through the tax amnesty, now advancing into its second and third phases. By repatriating untold sums of wealth to the resource-rich country, developers could be seeing a much-needed infusion of capital in the coming year.
Home to some of the most trendsetting developers in Asia, Indonesia represented itself well at the 2016 South East Asia Property Awards, where PT Intiland Tbk and Sinar Mas Land slayed a tough competition to take gongs for the country.
These are the best of the best from the archipelago:
South Quarter
Awards:
Best Office Architectural Design in South East Asia
Best Commercial Development (Indonesia)
THE FACTS
Land area: 7.2 ha
Gross floor area: 135,500 sqm
Development value: USD171 million
Completion: 2015
X-factor: Direct access to toll road and future MRT station
Where is it? TB Simatupang, South Jakarta
WHY IT WON
“Designed to cater to the rapidly growing businesses in Jakarta, Intiland’s South Quarter is set to become an integrated centre favoured by local and multinational offices with high standards. The judges also noted the sustainable features of the building, such as its water recycling facility.”
The Breeze Lifestyle Center
Award:
Best Retail Architectural Design in South East Asia
THE FACTS
Land area: 13.5 ha
Net leasable area: 28,105 sqm
Development value: USD34.3 million
Completion: 2017
X-factor: Flexible open-plan design
Where is it? Tangerang, Jakarta
WHY IT WON
“This development’s open plan concept gives tenants flexibility and promotes sustainability. And because there are no solid walls, the site allows natural ventilation and lighting.”
PT Intiland Development Tbk
Award:
Best Developer (Indonesia)
THE FACTS
Year established: 1983
Total value of projects: USD2 billion
Number of projects: 40+
WHY IT WON
“As one of the most reputable property developers in Indonesia, Intiland has always believed in sophisticated building designs. Intiland has also been consistently developing high-caliber properties that can be benchmarked against other commercial and residential properties in world-class cities. Their portfolio is testament to their innovativeness.”
Asiana Group
Award:
Best Boutique Developer (Indonesia)
THE FACTS
Year established: 2002
Total value of projects: 14
Number of projects: Senopati Suites Apartment Tower, Teras Tjilandak Townhouse
WHY IT WON
“Asiana group is positioned as one of the few new property players in Indonesia, focusing on developing upper class and luxurious condominiums and villas, in prime residential areas in Jakarta and Bali. Their choice of prime location coupled with great design concept that create comfortable living, clearly distinguishes them from the other new players in the same market niche.”
The Mansion at Le Parc
Awards:
Best Condo Development (Indonesia)
Best Residential Architectural Design (Indonesia)
Best Residential Interior Design (Indonesia)
THE FACTS
Units: 29
Size: 1,050 sqm (avg)
Price range: USD5,450 per
sqm (avg)
Completion: 2017
X-factor: Fully integrated lifestyle and office amenities
Where is it? Thamrin, Jakarta CBD
WHY IT WON
“A combination of colonial era charm and classic Jakarta heritage, the interiors of The Mansion at Le Parc complement its marvelous architecture that makes it a wonderful oasis in the middle of the city. It is refreshingly urban and stylish, offering a fusion of indoor, and outdoor lifestyle.”
Serenia Hills
Award:
Best Villa/Housing Development (Indonesia)
THE FACTS
Units: 460
Size: 150-300 sqm
Price range: USD1,200
per sqft (avg)
Completion: 2017
X-factor: Extensive green open space
Where is it? Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta
WHY IT WON
“Strategically located in one of the greenest areas in Jakarta, Serenia Hills is a welcome addition to the city. The judges approve of the housing development’s generous open spaces and recreational facilities meant for families and children.”
Thamrin Nine Tower 1
Award:
Best Green Development (Indonesia)
THE FACTS
Land area: 18,000 sqm
Gross floor area: 178,000 sqm
Development value: USD3.5 billion
Completion: 2018
X-factor: Future accessibility and integrated with the city’s prominent historic venues
Where is it? Thamrin, Jakarta CBD
WHY IT WON
“Thamrin Nine Tower 1 is on track to receive the green mark platinum certification from the building and construction authority of Singapore. The green plaza at the site is reminiscent of the Balinese Rice Terraces because of its ascending greenery concept.”
Casa Domaine
Award:
Best Residential Architectural Design (Indonesia)
THE FACTS
Units: 327
Land area: 1.2 ha
Completion: 2016
X-factor: Designed by world-renowned SCDA Architects
Where is it? Jakarta Pusat
WHY IT WON
“Casa Domaine’s architectural concept and design perfectly captures modern and comfortable living in an urban setting. It is well-designed, and clearly developed with function and comfort in mind, and there’s a hint of luxury. The spaces are airy and grand.”
Selong Selo Residences
Award:
Best Residential Architectural Design (Indonesia)
THE FACTS
Units: 80
Size: 278.71 sqm (avg)
Completion: 2018
X-factor:
Prestigious natural valley location
Where is it? Selong Belanak, Lombok
WHY IT WON
“With its in-house construction team, Selong Selo Group ensures that all building materials are natural, renewable and completely recyclable to protect Lombok’s serene environment.”
Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali
Awards:
Best Hotel Architectural Design (Indonesia)
Best Hotel Interior Design (Indonesia)
THE FACTS
Rooms: 102
Land area:
17,912 sqm
Completion: 2017
X-factor: Outdoor cliff lounge
Where is it? Desa Pecatu, Bali
WHY IT WON
“One can already envision the ambience of this well-designed hotel in Uluwatu, and being exhilarated is the least one can feel. The interiors of Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali are a fine example of the concept ‘beautiful on the inside’.”
The New Australian Embassy
Award:
Best Landscape Architectural Design (Indonesia)
THE FACTS
Land area: 40,004 sqm
Original budget:
USD315.34 million
Completion: 2015
X-factor: Rooftop terraces
Where is it? Jakarta Selatan
WHY IT WON
“The new Australian Embassy’s compound has set a very high level of security standard yet still has the aesthetic touch. Using high-quality construction materials, it is one of the unique government compounds in Indonesia and possibly in all of South East Asia. It has been exquisitely landscaped, with special attention given to preserve the natural environment.”
