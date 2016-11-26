Which Indonesian properties are the best in South East Asia?

Ladies and gentlemen, the archipelago’s finest

Indonesia continues to be an exemplar of endurance in the real estate industry. The Indonesian government is expected to give the property sector a boost over the following months through the tax amnesty, now advancing into its second and third phases. By repatriating untold sums of wealth to the resource-rich country, developers could be seeing a much-needed infusion of capital in the coming year.

Home to some of the most trendsetting developers in Asia, Indonesia represented itself well at the 2016 South East Asia Property Awards, where PT Intiland Tbk and Sinar Mas Land slayed a tough competition to take gongs for the country.

These are the best of the best from the archipelago:

South Quarter

Awards:

Best Office Architectural Design in South East Asia

Best Commercial Development (Indonesia)

THE FACTS

Land area: 7.2 ha

Gross floor area: 135,500 sqm

Development value: USD171 million

Completion: 2015

X-factor: Direct access to toll road and future MRT station

Where is it? TB Simatupang, South Jakarta

WHY IT WON

“Designed to cater to the rapidly growing businesses in Jakarta, Intiland’s South Quarter is set to become an integrated centre favoured by local and multinational offices with high standards. The judges also noted the sustainable features of the building, such as its water recycling facility.”

The Breeze Lifestyle Center

Award:

Best Retail Architectural Design in South East Asia

THE FACTS

Land area: 13.5 ha

Net leasable area: 28,105 sqm

Development value: USD34.3 million

Completion: 2017

X-factor: Flexible open-plan design

Where is it? Tangerang, Jakarta

WHY IT WON

“This development’s open plan concept gives tenants flexibility and promotes sustainability. And because there are no solid walls, the site allows natural ventilation and lighting.”

PT Intiland Development Tbk

Award:

Best Developer (Indonesia)

THE FACTS

Year established: 1983

Total value of projects: USD2 billion

Number of projects: 40+

WHY IT WON

“As one of the most reputable property developers in Indonesia, Intiland has always believed in sophisticated building designs. Intiland has also been consistently developing high-caliber properties that can be benchmarked against other commercial and residential properties in world-class cities. Their portfolio is testament to their innovativeness.”

Asiana Group

Award:

Best Boutique Developer (Indonesia)

THE FACTS

Year established: 2002

Total value of projects: 14

Number of projects: Senopati Suites Apartment Tower, Teras Tjilandak Townhouse

WHY IT WON

“Asiana group is positioned as one of the few new property players in Indonesia, focusing on developing upper class and luxurious condominiums and villas, in prime residential areas in Jakarta and Bali. Their choice of prime location coupled with great design concept that create comfortable living, clearly distinguishes them from the other new players in the same market niche.”

The Mansion at Le Parc

Awards:

Best Condo Development (Indonesia)

Best Residential Architectural Design (Indonesia)

Best Residential Interior Design (Indonesia)

THE FACTS

Units: 29

Size: 1,050 sqm (avg)

Price range: USD5,450 per

sqm (avg)

Completion: 2017

X-factor: Fully integrated lifestyle and office amenities

Where is it? Thamrin, Jakarta CBD

WHY IT WON

“A combination of colonial era charm and classic Jakarta heritage, the interiors of The Mansion at Le Parc complement its marvelous architecture that makes it a wonderful oasis in the middle of the city. It is refreshingly urban and stylish, offering a fusion of indoor, and outdoor lifestyle.”

Serenia Hills

Award:

Best Villa/Housing Development (Indonesia)

THE FACTS

Units: 460

Size: 150-300 sqm

Price range: USD1,200

per sqft (avg)

Completion: 2017

X-factor: Extensive green open space

Where is it? Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta

WHY IT WON

“Strategically located in one of the greenest areas in Jakarta, Serenia Hills is a welcome addition to the city. The judges approve of the housing development’s generous open spaces and recreational facilities meant for families and children.”

Thamrin Nine Tower 1

Award:

Best Green Development (Indonesia)

THE FACTS

Land area: 18,000 sqm

Gross floor area: 178,000 sqm

Development value: USD3.5 billion

Completion: 2018

X-factor: Future accessibility and integrated with the city’s prominent historic venues

Where is it? Thamrin, Jakarta CBD

WHY IT WON

“Thamrin Nine Tower 1 is on track to receive the green mark platinum certification from the building and construction authority of Singapore. The green plaza at the site is reminiscent of the Balinese Rice Terraces because of its ascending greenery concept.”

Casa Domaine

Award:

Best Residential Architectural Design (Indonesia)

THE FACTS

Units: 327

Land area: 1.2 ha

Completion: 2016

X-factor: Designed by world-renowned SCDA Architects

Where is it? Jakarta Pusat

WHY IT WON

“Casa Domaine’s architectural concept and design perfectly captures modern and comfortable living in an urban setting. It is well-designed, and clearly developed with function and comfort in mind, and there’s a hint of luxury. The spaces are airy and grand.”

Selong Selo Residences

Award:

Best Residential Architectural Design (Indonesia)

THE FACTS

Units: 80

Size: 278.71 sqm (avg)

Completion: 2018

X-factor:

Prestigious natural valley location

Where is it? Selong Belanak, Lombok

WHY IT WON

“With its in-house construction team, Selong Selo Group ensures that all building materials are natural, renewable and completely recyclable to protect Lombok’s serene environment.”

Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali

Awards:

Best Hotel Architectural Design (Indonesia)

Best Hotel Interior Design (Indonesia)

THE FACTS

Rooms: 102

Land area:

17,912 sqm

Completion: 2017

X-factor: Outdoor cliff lounge

Where is it? Desa Pecatu, Bali

WHY IT WON

“One can already envision the ambience of this well-designed hotel in Uluwatu, and being exhilarated is the least one can feel. The interiors of Six Senses Resort Uluwatu Bali are a fine example of the concept ‘beautiful on the inside’.”

The New Australian Embassy

Award:

Best Landscape Architectural Design (Indonesia)

THE FACTS

Land area: 40,004 sqm

Original budget:

USD315.34 million

Completion: 2015

X-factor: Rooftop terraces

Where is it? Jakarta Selatan

WHY IT WON

“The new Australian Embassy’s compound has set a very high level of security standard yet still has the aesthetic touch. Using high-quality construction materials, it is one of the unique government compounds in Indonesia and possibly in all of South East Asia. It has been exquisitely landscaped, with special attention given to preserve the natural environment.”

