Why fewer people are grabbing Donald Trump real estate

Is the brand imploding or is the quality of the products to blame?

Donald Trump’s polarising bid for the presidency may have resulted in flagging sales of the real estate mogul’s luxury holdings in the US.

Either that or real estate buyers stateside are simply looking for better products.

The number of sales in 24 properties listed on The Trump Organization website has dropped 13.8 percent between H1 205 and H1 2016, Realtor.com reported. The median home price of Trump properties also sank 4.2 percent.

Realtor.com’s research period skirts two recent cruxes in his campaign: a series of revelations on The New York Times by his alleged sexual victims as well as a recording of lewd comments on “Access Hollywood” obtained by the Washington Post.

Granted, the demagogue Republican candidate’s controversial rhetoric goes years back, prompting some high-profile individuals to walk away from Trump-branded apartments. Earlier this year, broadcast journalist Keith Olbermann moved out and eventually sold a three-bedroom unit in Trump Palace in New York City to dissociate himself from Trump’s name, as he explained to the Post.

More: Sell Hong Kong real estate stocks if Trump wins, fund manager advises

Daniel Neiditch, president of luxury real estate brokerage River 2 River Realty, told Realtor.com that Trump’s image presented problems to some Hispanic clients. “We had a few people say, ‘I don’t feel comfortable buying in a building with Trump’s name on it,’” he said.

Waning interest in Trump homes may have less to do with the opprobrium around the presidential candidate than the quality of his products. Citing an anonymous source, Realtor.com noted that Trump’s buildings look dated and formulaic, with monotonous lobbies and features, next to properties recently coming online in the US. “They’re considered generic, upper-middle-class properties,” the source said. “The upper end of what’s being built now is not comparable.”

Trump’s name has not lost its sheen outside the US. In Southeast Asia, he has licenced his name to resorts and a condominium tower in Indonesia and the Philippines, respectively. “His name still carries weight even though some people are offended by some things he’s said,” Neiditch said.

Read next: Donald Trump: ‘I am hard to please and pleased when I am’