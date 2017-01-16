ZipMatch named official portal of Philippines Property Awards 2017

The country’s comprehensive online real estate community is supporting the Awards’ landmark fifth edition

Manila-based tech startup ZipMatch recently closed a deal to become the Official Property Portal of the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2017.

Described as a one-stop shop and a comprehensive online community for sellers, developers, brokers and property buyers in the Philippines, ZipMatch offers “one-on-one concierge services” including aggregated listings, Google Maps-enhanced ZipMaps, and assistance to home loan applications.

Founded in April 2013 by Chow Paredes, Kyle Wiltshire and John Dang, ZipMatch has received backing from IMJ Fenox and venture capitalists 500 Startups, IdeaSpace Foundation, Inc. (IdeaSpace), and Hatchd Digital.

As the official portal of the Philippines’ premier annual real estate event, ZipMatch will help promote the upcoming 5th Philippines Property Awards to developers and consumers.

“Both ZipMatch and the Philippines Property Awards champion the promotion of the country’s topnotch real estate developers, developments and designs. Having over 2,000 designated project pages for real estate developments across the Philippines, we are the trusted and preferred property portal in the country,” ZipMatch said in a statement.

“Aside from working with the best developers, we also partner with the best real estate brokers and agents. This way, we empower homeseekers by giving them the best options in their homebuying journey.”

Nominations are now being accepted from the general public, with the full shortlist announced in late April. The event is set to hold its annual black-tie gala dinner on 4 May at the Fairmont Makati.

For more information and tickets, contact info@asiapropertyawards.com.

